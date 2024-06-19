Trial in Vienna
Girl coerced into sending sex videos
Last November, a 15-year-old girl met a boy on the instant messenger service Snapchat who put her under so much pressure that she ended up sending him several videos showing her performing sexual acts. On Wednesday, the 19-year-old was in court in Vienna.
The case involves cyber grooming - the targeted manipulation of underage victims on the internet to commit sexually motivated assaults. Initially, the young man had an innocuous conversation with the victim, at the end of which he asked for a photo of her exposed upper body.
Boy created a threatening backdrop
According to the indictment, the girl sent him one voluntarily. The boy then used it to create a threatening backdrop. The next day, he demanded more photos. When the 15-year-old refused, he threatened to publish the first picture as well as her cell phone number and home address.
"He was quite aggressive. She bowed to the pressure", the public prosecutor described. The boy then persuaded the 15-year-old to make several sex videos and send them to him.
After a few days, the desperate 15-year-old confided in a friend. She convinced her to go to the police and press charges. During the police investigation, Snapchat cooperated with the law enforcement authorities so that a 19-year-old apprentice chef could be identified as a suspect and charged.
First denied, then confessed: "Very unpleasant"
In the public prosecutor's investigation, the 19-year-old denied being the perpetrator and claimed that he was the victim of mistaken identity. However, he has now confessed before a panel of lay judges. "He doesn't know exactly why he did it," said his defense lawyer. The matter was "very unpleasant" for her client.
Prior to the hearing of the accused, the public was excluded at the request of the 15-year-old's legal representative.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
