Girl coerced into sending sex videos

"He was quite aggressive. She bowed to the pressure", the public prosecutor described. The boy then persuaded the 15-year-old to make several sex videos and send them to him.

After a few days, the desperate 15-year-old confided in a friend. She convinced her to go to the police and press charges. During the police investigation, Snapchat cooperated with the law enforcement authorities so that a 19-year-old apprentice chef could be identified as a suspect and charged.