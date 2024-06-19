Kahlenberg cable car still up in the air

Park & Ride facility the size of the Ernst Happel Stadium

The project opponents around the citizens' initiative "Schützt den Wienerwald - Stopp Seilbahn auf den Kahlenberg" have also announced an appeal to the Federal Administrative Court, if necessary also to the Administrative Court. The legal representative of the citizens' initiative is the List law firm. According to local resident Hans Binder, the initiative in Schwarzlackenau can argue that the Park&Ride facility, which is the size of the Ernst Happel Stadium, will take up an unbelievable amount of space and that the area will be concreted over by reversible bus lanes, including two slip roads to the Danube highway. This would destroy another idyll in the city of Vienna, including the sealing of land.