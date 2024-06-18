Monks opened their gates and were stormed

The occasion was the completion of the first construction phase of the abbey complex. The Cistercian monks were able to present their completely renovated east wing. The new monks' rooms, the refectory and the chapter house were also opened to the public. "We are delighted that our life in the monastery has generated such enthusiasm. We hadn't expected so much interest," admitted Abbot Vinzenz Wohlwend. The new monastery beer was served for the first time as a refreshment.