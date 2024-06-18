Mehrerau
Monks opened their gates and were stormed
The Mehrerau monastery in Vorarlberg opened its doors at the weekend and invited interested visitors to take a look around the partly newly renovated abbey - thousands of people didn't need to be told twice.
There seems to be a great deal of interest in monastic life. Around 2000 visitors accepted the invitation and flocked to Mehrerau in Bregenz last Saturday. The open day gave them a unique insight into the interior of the abbey.
The occasion was the completion of the first construction phase of the abbey complex. The Cistercian monks were able to present their completely renovated east wing. The new monks' rooms, the refectory and the chapter house were also opened to the public. "We are delighted that our life in the monastery has generated such enthusiasm. We hadn't expected so much interest," admitted Abbot Vinzenz Wohlwend. The new monastery beer was served for the first time as a refreshment.
Work not yet complete
However, the extensive renovation of the monastery complex, which began in November 2022, is far from over. All work should be completed by the 800th anniversary celebrations in 2027.
