Summit meeting of quartets in Schwarzenberg

There is no difference in quality between the Belcea Quartet and the Hagen Quartet, both represent their art form at the highest conceivable level. The three siblings Lukas (violin), Veronika (viola) and Clemens Hagen (cello) with second violinist Rainer Schmidt have been a close-knit team for a very long time, their sound is tightly blended, but by no means undifferentiated. Their playing is exceptionally subtle and attentive, although at times it lacks tension. In Schubert's "Rosamunde" quartet, for example, one could have imagined crisper sounds in the last two movements. However, the slow movements in Beethoven's Opus 135 or Haydn's "Sunrise" quartet were magical with this approach to music-making.