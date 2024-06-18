Boy (13) as victim
Charges against actor: trial date set
A successful child actor (13) was the victim of an attempted abuse in Vienna. The accused actor from Carinthia will stand trial before a lay jury in Vienna on July 12. He faces up to five years in prison. The man concealed the allegations against him from his role models. Until it leaked out after all.
He actually wanted to play one of the leading roles in a summer production in July. But nothing came of it. Instead of being on stage, the actor from Carinthia will be in the courtroom. As the "Krone" has learned, the trial date has now been set: the trial will take place in the Vienna Provincial Court on July 12 before a lay jury presided over by Judge Stefan Huber.
Threat of up to five years in prison
The hitherto blameless actor must answer for attempted sexual abuse of minors and attempted production of child abuse images; if convicted, he faces up to five years in prison.
The Carinthian, who has mainly performed on stage in Vienna and Lower Austria for several years, is said to have made contact with members of the local children's choir as an extra in a production at a large Viennese theater. He wrote to three choir boys via Instagram and, according to the indictment, wanted to gain their trust - two of them broke off contact.
Are you a coward? But it looks like it.
The accused persistently and manipulatively tried to persuade a very successful 13-year-old child actor - as documented by pages of chats - to start a video call with him and masturbate with him in front of the camera. "With the intention of recording this act or at least securing it with screenshots," the prosecution said in the indictment. Because the boy refused, the accused called him "cowardly" several times.
It has now emerged from judicial circles that lawyer Philipp Wolm(www.kw-anwaelte.com) has taken on the representation of the young victim. The boy, who fortunately confided in his mother, will testify as a witness in camera during the trial.
According to the public prosecutor's office, the man has so far proved to be truthful in his interrogations. His alcohol problem was the cause of the incident, which he himself is now shocked about.
Defendant lost summer job
However, he was not shocked enough to inform his employers of the charges. Although the investigations were already public, he continued to act alongside well-known personalities in plays. In the end, his summer engagement only fell through because the artistic director was tipped off after the charges were brought. "He didn't let on at all," she says. At the last minute, a new cast was found for the role that the actor suspected of abuse would have played.
