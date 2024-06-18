Felipe VI as the savior of the Spanish monarchy

The relationship between son and father, king and former king, was not exactly improved by further scandals and revelations. When his own name came up in 2020 in connection with a multi-million euro financial scandal, the Bourbon king's collar burst: he pulled the emergency brake and publicly broke with his then 82-year-old father. Felipe announced that he would completely renounce the inheritance to which he would later be entitled. But that wasn't all: he also cut Juan Carlos' salary as former king - at last count, this amounted to around 194,000 euros a year from the Casa Real's budget.