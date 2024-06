Starting signal for new Graz health center

The building, constructed using modern timber construction with geothermal heating and a green photovoltaic roof, will not only house office workplaces on five floors - one of which is underground - and a total gross floor area of 4,725 square meters, but also the first health center for the self-employed in Styria and the third in Austria. It will offer a comprehensive range of outpatient healthcare, diagnostics and therapy for the self-employed. "Our center is aimed at the 210,000 SVS insured persons in Styria," says SVS Chairman Peter Lehner. "In addition to general practitioners, a large number of specialists and therapists are available at one location. The on-site offer is accompanied by comprehensive telemedical services."