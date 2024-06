Service scandal! Soccer fans stranded in Passau

Austrian soccer fans on their way to Düsseldorf have been stranded in Passau for three hours! Reason: There was only one bus for three trains as rail replacement service. Andreas F. from Vienna says of the Deutsche Bahn service scandal: "People were very patient, but then the mood changed." He and his son have been sitting on a bus to Regensburg since 12.43 pm. It will now be a race against time until Düsseldorf.