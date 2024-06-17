Opening weekend
3000 visitors stormed the ADMIRAL Arena Prater
Until July 14, Europe's largest sports bar, the ADMIRAL Arena Prater presented by Kronen Zeitung, will be transformed into a public viewing venue of superlatives. On the opening weekend of UEFA EURO 2024™, 3,000 soccer fans stormed the new fan zone with its impressive 28 m2 4K LED wall, DJ line, skill games, cheerleader shows, ball artists and an exhibition of legendary player uniforms from Maradona, Beckham and co.
In addition to the matches, visitors to the ADMIRAL Arena Prater can look forward to various highlights between matches until July 14. 800 soccer fans can watch all matches on a huge 28m2 4K LED wall with impressive surround sound in the outdoor area and 600 people indoors if the weather is bad.
Soccer fans can not only watch the matches live, but also take part in various activities. Fans can put their skills to the test at the ADMIRAL Corner or prove their precision at the target shooting at the "Krone" stand and win European Championship goodies.
Exciting interview partners
KroneTV will also be on site with exciting interview partners such as Michael Konsel (21.6, 2, 6 and 10.7) and Stefan Maierhofer (17 and 25.6), who will of course also take time to sign autographs and take selfies with their fans. "Whether it's spectacular videos, the latest pictures or in-depth background reports: KroneTV stands for sports reporting with its finger on the pulse. Because we don't just provide information, we also try to get people excited about sport and get them involved," says Max Mahdalik, Head of krone.tv.
A selection of langosch variations, from classic with garlic and mountain cheese to Mediterranean creations, offers something for every taste. There are also stadium classics such as Frankfurter sausages, chips and potato chips. The special Heineken beer bar quenches thirst and provides refreshing moments.
Sufficient space for relaxation and comfort
With 92 table sets, 25 double loungers, 25 single loungers and 30 bar tables, the entire zone offers plenty of space for relaxation and comfort. Here, guests can enjoy the games in a cozy atmosphere and relax between the exciting moments. And if the weather doesn't play ball, the games can be watched indoors in the sports bar. However, access here is only permitted from the age of 18.
The most important dates at a glance:
- 17.6. Stefan Maierhofer
- 21.6. Michael Konsel
- 25.6. Stefan Maierhofer
- 2.7. Michael Konsel
- 6.7. Michael Konsel
- 9.7. performance Comedy Hirten
- 10.7. Michael Konsel
Admission is free! You can find more information about the public viewing HERE.
Take part now & win!
ADMIRAL and the "Krone" invite you as a VIP to one of Austria's biggest public viewings in the Vienna Prater. As a VIP, you will receive a goodie bag, a 10 euro consumption voucher for the outdoor area, merchandise items and entry to the VIP lounge including snacks and drinks.
Simply follow the link HERE to take part and with a little luck we will invite you to be there. Winners will be drawn at random and contacted two days before each match day.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.