3000 visitors stormed the ADMIRAL Arena Prater

Exciting interview partners

KroneTV will also be on site with exciting interview partners such as Michael Konsel (21.6, 2, 6 and 10.7) and Stefan Maierhofer (17 and 25.6), who will of course also take time to sign autographs and take selfies with their fans. "Whether it's spectacular videos, the latest pictures or in-depth background reports: KroneTV stands for sports reporting with its finger on the pulse. Because we don't just provide information, we also try to get people excited about sport and get them involved," says Max Mahdalik, Head of krone.tv.