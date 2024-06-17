"Don't celebrate carefree"
Climate sticker announcement: Will disrupt the Danube Island Festival!
The 41st Danube Island Festival will take place in Vienna next weekend. However, the carefree celebrations could be disrupted. Because the climate activists of the Last Generation are announcing disruptive actions.
"We would also like to celebrate carefree, but in the middle of the climate catastrophe, that's not possible. Children are dying in mudslides in Austria and the government is still not taking action," they said in a press release. The Last Generation wants to disrupt the three-day music festival on the Danube Island with orange high-visibility vests.
Protest against the chancellor and "inactive government"
"Of course, our planned protest at the Danube Island Festival is not directed against the musicians or the fans. It is aimed solely at Karl Nehammer and his dangerously inactive government," it was emphasized. The aim of the protest was to shake up the people at the festival.
The protest action was also announced on X:
People will only be quiet again when the government takes up its work and brings the basic right to climate protection into the constitution, announced spokeswoman Marina Hagen-Canaval. She called on people to join the protest. Anyone who wanted to take part would receive training and a high-visibility vest.
The festival organizers expressed little enthusiasm about this to the APA. "We take the climate movement and its concerns very seriously," they assured in a written statement. At the same time, however, "we bear responsibility for the safety of everyone on site" - visitors, employees and artists.
Organizers: "Must set clear boundaries"
"In order to guarantee this, we have to set clear boundaries", they made clear, without going into details: "As every year, there is a comprehensive security and awareness concept for the Danube Island Festival that has been coordinated with all participating organizations and provides suitable measures for every situation. Including for this one."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
