Whistles DFB match
This referee brings back bitter memories
After the 5:1 victory over Scotland, Germany's national team will face Hungary on Wednesday. The match will be refereed by Danny Makkelie. The name brings back unpleasant memories for the host nation ...
The Dutchman was in charge of Germany's quarter-final match against England at the 2021 European Championship, where Joachim Löw's team were eliminated 2-0, and Makkelie was also on the pitch for the 1-1 draw against Spain at the World Cup the following year.
"Joke" penalty
Meanwhile, national coach Julian Nagelsmann remembers the bitter Champions League exit with RB Leipzig against Paris Saint-Germain. In 2020, the Saxons were beaten 1-0 in the preliminary round thanks to a penalty. "The penalty was a joke," Nagelsmann commented on Marcel Sabitzer's foul on Angel di Maria at the time. "Something like that at Champions League level, that's really sad," was the 36-year-old's summary.
The name Makkelie is also difficult for Dortmund to say. When BVB were eliminated by Chelsea in the last 16 of the Champions League in 2023, club boss Hans-Joachim Watzke berated the referee afterwards: "You always had the bad feeling that he wanted to be the most important man on the pitch." Advisor Matthias Sammer also described the 41-year-old as a "very, very arrogant person".
Nevertheless, Germany are clear favorites against the Hungarians. Above all, the successful start to the tournament will hardly make the hosts think about the referee, at least until Wednesday ...
