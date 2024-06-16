Now the father of the beaten girls is speaking out

"We are staying here"

"We've lived in Grevesmühlen since 2016, we're staying here," the father clarified. His daughters attend the local dance school - they were on their way home from there on Friday. They also have a brother who plays in the soccer club. The mayor of the town, Lars Prahler (non-party), visited the family on Sunday evening. "The crime has of course left its mark - physically and in the minds of the children in particular," he said. According to a "Spiegel" report, the ten-year-old told him that the racism had to get better.



