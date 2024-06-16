Attack on children
Now the father of the beaten girls is speaking out
At the weekend, a brutal attack on two girls (aged eight and ten) caused a stir in Germany: now the father of the two has spoken out. "Fortunately, she's doing much better now," he said about his eight-year-old daughter Grace.
Grace and Precious were reportedly beaten by around eight teenagers in a housing estate in Grevesmühlen (Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania) on Friday evening. They had previously been subjected to racist abuse, even in the presence of the police - the family comes from Ghana and, according to Bild, the girls were born in Germany.
When the father spoke to the reporters, he still had thick bandages on his arm and hand. Even he had been attacked by the youths because he wanted to help his children and talk to the attackers. He broke his finger in the process.
Lots of drunk teenagers
Fortunately, the eight-year-old is already "much better", said the Ghanaian. The two girls are also said to have been racially insulted several times at school. In addition, violence in the city has increased enormously, as many young people drink too much alcohol and then lose all inhibitions, a local resident told Bild.
The gang of youths who attacked the two children are also said to have gone on a drunken rampage on the market square on Friday. The police are currently investigating. According to initial investigations, they have no migration background and many are under the age of 18.
The crime has of course left its mark - physically and in the minds of the children in particular.
Bürgermeister Lars Prahler
"We are staying here"
"We've lived in Grevesmühlen since 2016, we're staying here," the father clarified. His daughters attend the local dance school - they were on their way home from there on Friday. They also have a brother who plays in the soccer club. The mayor of the town, Lars Prahler (non-party), visited the family on Sunday evening. "The crime has of course left its mark - physically and in the minds of the children in particular," he said. According to a "Spiegel" report, the ten-year-old told him that the racism had to get better.
You can see Nancy Faeser's post here.
The mother in turn told the mayor that she usually picked her daughters up from dance class. But not on this Friday, as she had prepared something for the town festival. "Calling children racist names and brutally attacking them is a sign of deep hatred and inconceivable inhumanity. My thoughts and solidarity go out to the children and their families," wrote Germany's Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) on Platform X on Sunday.
