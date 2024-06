Imprisoned victim is back at school

More and more shocking details are coming to light in the case of the alleged deprivation of liberty and coercion of a 15-year-old schoolgirl by several classmates during a project week at the Aloisianum private grammar school in Assisi (Italy). "Who will be the first to punch in?", one of the four main suspects is said to have provocatively asked the group after the boys (all 16) allegedly grabbed the girl against her will, dragged her into a hotel room and locked her up.