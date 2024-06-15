New quarterback – but Vikings remain undefeated

Eppler "did a great job"

"That's the Vikings culture. That was a game where it would have been easy to hang our heads. But we believed in a comeback right to the end," explained head coach Calaycay in an interview with APA - Austria Presse Agentur after the game. The coach found Eppler's performance remarkable. "He's had three training sessions so far, he had jet lag from the trip from Texas. And then he played in this atmosphere here, it was so loud. He did a great job." The downer is the injuries to top defender Thomas Schaffer (shoulder) and Bouah (collarbone).