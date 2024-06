Heroes of the flood: “You no longer feel fear”

The sun shines over the fire station in Deutschfeistritz. Exactly one week has passed since the devastating storms. Commander Andreas Reiter has rounded up his comrades. Firefighters from Eisbach-Rein, Gratkorn, Peggau, Frohnleiten, Übelbach, Berndorf and many other places have answered the call. "I would like to thank you for your support!" says Reiter. And Mayor Michael Viertler, himself badly affected by the flood, adds: "It is thanks to you that no one was harmed."