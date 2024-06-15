Vorteilswelt
Shock movie on cell phone

Instructions for attack: Chechen (17) targeted

Nachrichten
15.06.2024 20:30

A shock movie has been found on the cell phone of a young offender. The Vienna Public Prosecutor's Office and the State Criminal Police Office are investigating.

He is only 17 years old, but already an old acquaintance in the courtroom and behind bars - the Vienna police consider a young Chechen to be a so-called prolific offender with a long criminal record. In his young criminal career, he has already amassed countless previous convictions for violent and property offenses.

But when the young criminal's cell phone was confiscated and analyzed in a new case, even the most hardened investigators were shocked: the 17-year-old had a video with instructions for a fatal stabbing!

Thousands of people attended the memorial service for police officer Rouven Laur, who was killed. (Bild: APA/dpa/Uwe Anspach)
Thousands of people attended the memorial service for police officer Rouven Laur, who was killed.
Brutal shooter game
Like in a brutal first-person shooter video game, you can see a hand wielding a large knife and stabbing again and again. It's like practising where and how the weapon has to penetrate the body in order to inflict the greatest possible injuries on the potential victim or even kill them! And this just a few days after the shocking attack by an Afghan on a police officer on the fringes of a performance by a right-wing critic of Islam in the city of Mannheim, which continues to move the whole of Germany.

The 29-year-old officer, Rouven Laur, did not survive the murderous attack. He died in hospital after several days in a coma due to massive stabs to the head and neck. But even after his death, he still saves many lives as an organ donor.

Internet profile with cat picture and army camouflage colors
The highly dangerous Viennese Chechen poses martially in military camouflage colors on his Internet profile, his head is covered by a harmless cat picture. The teenage boy also has his own rap channel.

The State Criminal Police Office and the public prosecutor's office are now investigating the 17-year-old suspect. It is a race against time to prevent the next fatal knife attack ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Budin
