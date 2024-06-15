A world premiere for the 950th anniversary

A mammoth work for soloists and choirs

Top-class soloists such as Barbara Fink, Klaudia Tandl, Daniel Johannsen, Ewald Nagl and Gerd Kenda will perform, as will the choirs of the Admont Abbey Grammar School, the Admont Church Choir, the Alea Ensemble, Studio Percussion, Ensemble Admont 950 and Miriam Zebinger as well as Thomas Zala on the organ. The overall direction is in the hands of Albert Wonaschütz. Incidentally, the songs will be sung in the original Middle High German, with actor Nikolaus Lechthaler acting as translator. Tickets for this event are available from the museum store, the Stiftsgymnasium or at the box office.