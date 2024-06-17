New analysis
What tourism means for the Alpine region
A comparison between the regions of Graubünden, Tyrol, South Tyrol and Bavaria shows the significance of the important economic sector of tourism for the regions in the Alps.
What do Tyrol, South Tyrol, Bavaria and the canton of Graubünden in Switzerland have in common? The answer: tourism accounts for a significant share of economic output in these four regions. The four regions were compared in more detail during a webinar organized by the Innsbruck-based association "Vitalpin" with the following results:
Graubünden: The Swiss canton records 4.7 million day visitors and 19.1 million overnight stays each year. The hotel industry accounts for 5.5 million of these. The canton therefore accounts for 14 percent of all hotel guests in Switzerland. A study also showed that tourism in Graubünden generates a gross value added of CHF 4.05 billion. This corresponds to 26.5 percent of the regional economic output. Every third job (31.3 percent) in the canton is linked to tourism.
Compared to other federal states, tourism is of the greatest importance in Tyrol.
Robert Steiger, Uni Innsbruck
Tyrol: The situation is similar in the "Holy Land". Here, tourism generates around 6.8 billion euros or 19.7 percent of the annual gross domestic product. However, "only" one in five (19.4 percent) jobs in Tyrol are directly or indirectly linked to tourism. "Compared to other federal states, tourism is the most important industry in Tyrol," says tourism researcher Robert Steiger from the University of Innsbruck.
South Tyrol: In our neighbor in Italy, accommodation and gastronomy account for 2.64 billion euros annually, i.e. 11.4 percent of regional added value. "In 2023, we counted more than 36 million overnight stays, which is a new record," says Georg Lun from the Institute for Economic Research at the Chamber of Commerce in Bolzano.
Bavaria: Meanwhile, Bavarians can look forward to around 555 million day trips and 100 million overnight stays. The gross value added amounts to 28.2 billion euros or 4.9 percent. 550,000 people are directly or indirectly employed in tourism. This corresponds to around 7.1 percent of the working population.
The results of the study in Graubünden and the comparisons with Tyrol, South Tyrol and Bavaria once again show the significance and importance of tourism for the Alpine regions.
Manuel Lutz, Vitalpin
"The results of the study in Graubünden and the comparisons with Tyrol, South Tyrol and Bavaria once again show the significance and importance of tourism for the Alpine regions. This is the only way to guarantee jobs, infrastructure and a vibrant community," says Vitalpin Managing Director Manuel Lutz about the comprehensive, current analysis.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
