What tourism means for the Alpine region

Graubünden: The Swiss canton records 4.7 million day visitors and 19.1 million overnight stays each year. The hotel industry accounts for 5.5 million of these. The canton therefore accounts for 14 percent of all hotel guests in Switzerland. A study also showed that tourism in Graubünden generates a gross value added of CHF 4.05 billion. This corresponds to 26.5 percent of the regional economic output. Every third job (31.3 percent) in the canton is linked to tourism.