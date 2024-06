“The theater will remain a kind of last bastion”

The office of Theater KOSMOS is a hive of activity. Two ladies sit at their screens and take care of the daily necessities of running a theater. In the foyer, a stagehand can be seen hanging molleton fabric from platforms. Augustin Jagg, who has been running KOSMOS together with Hubert Dragaschnig for almost 30 years now, takes a quick look at a freshly printed theater poster before offering me a seat. "It should say going and coming, not coming and going. That's a big difference!"