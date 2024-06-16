Politics in brief
Citizens’ meeting on the Fernpass, rail anger in Mils
In Außerfern, the Transit Forum and citizens' initiative are increasing the pressure on the state's Fernpass plans. And a new railroad line in Mils near Imst is to go right through the middle of the village - Liste Fritz wants to help.
The transit forum group Xund's Leben an der B179 and the citizens' initiative for a liveable Gurgltal are increasing the pressure on the Tyrolean state government in the fight against the long-distance pass plans. As Fritz Gurgiser announced on Saturday, the first citizens' warning meeting will take place in Reutte on June 28. "As part of this citizens' assembly, a series of measures will be proposed without tunnel vision in order to solve the multifaceted pollution problem that has been politically slurped up for more than 30 years - as required by law - permanently and sustainably for current and future generations in a way that this sensitive Alpine region needs. And without the acceleration and pollution measures planned by the state government, such as the Fernpass summit tunnel or even a second road network in the Ehrwald basin," explains Gurgiser.
The event will take place on June 28 from 1 to 5 pm at the music pavilion in Reutte. "Not only are we clearing up the 'Feara fakes', but there will of course also be a nice supporting program for young and old," says Gurgiser. Further gatherings - including on the street - are not ruled out!
Double-track railroad expansion causes trouble
Traffic was another topic of discussion in Mils near Imst recently - specifically train traffic. The double-track railroad extension is currently being discussed there. "The ÖBB planners and the black-red Tyrolean state government are lacking the necessary tact and sensitivity," criticizes Markus Sint, head of the Fritz list in the state parliament. On the one hand because of the information provided to the affected communities and on the other because of the planned route! For this reason, Sint has now made a local inspection with his district spokesperson Adeline Blümel and the mayor of Mils, Bernhard Schöpf.
The planned route variant is causing head-shaking and rejection in the town. The double-track railroad extension is not to be built on the existing train route south of the Inn, but the new route is to cross the Inn through the middle of a protected part of the landscape, through green meadows used for agriculture and through the middle of the village.
That would of course be a disaster for the population, agriculture and nature conservation!
Markus Sint, Liste Fritz
"That would of course be a disaster for the population, agriculture and nature conservation! The whole world is talking about climate protection and stopping soil erosion, and then such a choice of route! I wonder why the black-red state government doesn't say no to this immediately and clearly," Sint shakes his head. If you want to use force to kill an undertaking that is good in and of itself, then you just have to carry on like this
Not a good place for the state government
The Tyrolean Oberland, including the Außerfern, currently seems to be anything but a good place for the state government. Just like on the Fernpass, they are now also acting against the interests of the population in Imst. Why is that?
