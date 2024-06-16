Citizens’ meeting on the Fernpass, rail anger in Mils

The transit forum group Xund's Leben an der B179 and the citizens' initiative for a liveable Gurgltal are increasing the pressure on the Tyrolean state government in the fight against the long-distance pass plans. As Fritz Gurgiser announced on Saturday, the first citizens' warning meeting will take place in Reutte on June 28. "As part of this citizens' assembly, a series of measures will be proposed without tunnel vision in order to solve the multifaceted pollution problem that has been politically slurped up for more than 30 years - as required by law - permanently and sustainably for current and future generations in a way that this sensitive Alpine region needs. And without the acceleration and pollution measures planned by the state government, such as the Fernpass summit tunnel or even a second road network in the Ehrwald basin," explains Gurgiser.