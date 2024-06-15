Reduce your CO₂ footprint!
Eating sustainably is not that difficult
Is it even possible to save CO₂ by choosing the food in the supermarket? How do I have to change my eating habits to protect the environment on my plate? An expert explains what to look out for and how best to save CO₂.
The future doesn't look bright if we don't fundamentally change our eating habits. Overweight-related illnesses will cause 90 million deaths worldwide in the next 30 years and shorten life expectancy by three years! The climate is also at risk.
Pulses as a source of protein
Austrians currently eat far too many animal-based and/or processed foods and consume large quantities of sweetened drinks, salt and harmful animal fats. A maximum of 35 g of meat and meat products should be eaten per day. Instead, it is important to eat more fruit, vegetables and nuts. Ideally, cover your protein requirements with local fish, lean dairy products and pulses and give preference to lean white meat.
More plant-based food on the plate
"Food production is considered one of the main drivers of climate change. Water consumption and CO₂ emissions need to be significantly reduced in order to counteract this," emphasized Dr. Lorenz Bodner, a junior doctor at the Göttlicher Heiland Hospital in Vienna, at the Pharmacists' Congress currently taking place in Pörtschach (Carinthia). "The CO₂ balance looks particularly bad in the production of animal-based foods. To produce one kilogram of meat, 6 to 16 kg of animal feed is needed, especially soy."
Better for taste and the climate
Food from regional sources and in season should be preferred. Fresh, seasonal food from the region has short transportation routes. This protects the environment and contributes to a sustainable diet. It is also more nutritious and tastier.
Dr. Bodner: "European fruit and vegetables from seasonal harvests almost always have a good carbon footprint. Seasonal beats regional. Of course, both would be best. A seasonal calendar is helpful here. Unprocessed food is much more climate-friendly than processed food."
Moving in the right direction
However, there is already a positive trend: 13% of the 15 to 29-year-old generation are vegans or vegetarians, 26% are flexitarians (flexible vegetarians who consciously limit their meat consumption and eat as little meat as possible, only rarely or only certain qualities of meat). 44% of omnivores (mixed omnivore diet) want to reduce their meat consumption.
