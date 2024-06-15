Eating sustainably is not that difficult

More plant-based food on the plate

"Food production is considered one of the main drivers of climate change. Water consumption and CO₂ emissions need to be significantly reduced in order to counteract this," emphasized Dr. Lorenz Bodner, a junior doctor at the Göttlicher Heiland Hospital in Vienna, at the Pharmacists' Congress currently taking place in Pörtschach (Carinthia). "The CO₂ balance looks particularly bad in the production of animal-based foods. To produce one kilogram of meat, 6 to 16 kg of animal feed is needed, especially soy."