Criticism of procedure: “Very strange”

Before the provisions are to be passed by the National Council before the summer, only a short committee review is planned, lasting a maximum of two weeks. The last two plenary sessions and thus the adoption of the law are already scheduled for July 3 and 4. "I understand the criticism, I would also have preferred the law to have been passed earlier," constitutional minister Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP) admitted to Ö1-Morgenjournal. The Minister does not fear that too few comments will now be received: "The entire specialist public has been dealing with this for a long time. I am convinced that everyone will now be looking at this proposal with great interest and I am convinced that the comments that come here will be highly qualified and will be incorporated accordingly by the Ministry of Justice."