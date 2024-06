Downhill ace Höll proves to be beatable again

After Leogang is before Val di Sole. The mountain bike entourage has already moved on again after the stop in Salzburg and is competing in Italy. Valentina Höll (YT Mob) is also the big favorite at the start. The 22-year-old has significantly extended her lead in the overall World Cup in her home country. The dominance of Leogang, where she acted like a machine all weekend and won every classification, will not be so evident in Val di Sole. She finished fourth in the qualification. In the semi-final in the afternoon she came third.