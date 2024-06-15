Vorteilswelt
At the Rosengarten Linz

Win a live call from “Callboy” Gernot Kulis

Nachrichten
17.06.2024 09:40

"Don't call him. He's calling you!" It's already clear who we're talking about: the "Ö3 Callboy" Gernot Kulis. He will be a guest at the Rosengarten on July 24. And there's a special prize for a "Krone" winner: Kulis will call someone you've always wanted to play a prank on live in front of an audience...

The stand-up comedian, who makes the whole of Austria laugh on the radio, is on a best-of tour and will be stopping off at the Rosengarten on Linz's Pöstlingberg on July 24. He has the best calls, insider stories, celebrity accomplices, mishaps and never-before-heard stories in his luggage. Gernot Kulis skillfully balances his "calls" between knowledge of human nature, spontaneity, topicality and exaggerated characters

Win an exclusive live call.
Win an exclusive live call.
On 24.7. Kulis entertains at the Rosengarten in Linz
On 24.7. Kulis entertains at the Rosengarten in Linz
Kulis will be up to mischief with you
Are you sure that there is someone in your environment who is up to such a Kulis call? Try it out and win one of these exclusive "calls". Gernot Kulis will pick up the phone live in front of the Linz audience on July 24 and call the person you have chosen. The winner will of course also receive tickets for themselves and a companion to experience the spectacle live.

Simply fill in the form below to tell us who you would like to "give" such a call to and which topics would be best suited for this person, enter the details and you will be entered into the prize draw. You can take part until Tuesday, July 2 at 9 am. All information about the event can be found at: www.rosengarten.cc

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

