The net turnover reported in the profit and loss account amounted to 120.7 million euros in 2023, which represents a slight drop in turnover of 0.6 percent.

Export ratio: 27.4% (down 5.2% compared to 2022. Exports are mainly to Germany, Italy and the Netherlands.

116.4 million kilos of raw milk were processed at Kärntnermilch in the previous year (an increase of 2.91% compared to 2022); an average of 319,000 kilos per day.

Milk price: The average farm-gate price per kilo of milk across all classes was 56.76 cents, an increase of 2.11% compared to 2022.

An average of 48.03 cents net per kilo was paid for conventional, GMO-free milk.

The organic meadow milk premium was 8.893 cents net per kilo.

Investments: 2.86 million euros were invested in the previous year, for example in the finished milk storage tank in the machine room, the cheese smoking system, the low-voltage distributor and the air compressor.

213 employees are among the key figures for the 2023 financial year.