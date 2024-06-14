Will Boateng’s trial end with a bang?

11.58 a. m.: Several short videos are shown that were recorded the day after Boateng's assault. It shows Ms. S. dancing, laughing loudly, obviously in a good mood.

11.50 a.m. : The judge now asks Boateng detailed questions about his account of the incident in 2018, which is said to have resulted in deliberate bodily harm. Boateng also answers in great detail, appearing very calm, considered and confident.