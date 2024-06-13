USA against attacks on Russia’s interior

As expected, the agreement does not contain any commitments to deploy American armed forces for the defense of Ukraine. Biden has always categorically ruled this out - despite recent appeals by French President Emmanuel Macron to send military trainers there. According to the US government, the aim is rather to enable Ukraine to continue to defend itself. The agreement also makes no commitments to supply specific weapons systems. The US government interpreted the agreement with Kiev as a message to Moscow: that it is committed to continued and longer-term support for Ukraine.