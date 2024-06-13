Long-range weapons
USA against attacks on Russia’s interior
US President Joe Biden continues to oppose the deployment of long-range weapons in Ukraine. This is because the USA would not support Ukraine in using longer-range weapons to attack Russia's interior.
"It makes a lot of sense for Ukraine to be able to take out or fight what comes across the border. As far as long-range weapons are concerned, we have not changed our position," Biden emphasized at a joint press conference with Selensky on the sidelines of the G7 summit. He had recently allowed Kiev to carry out limited, shorter-range attacks beyond the Russian border.
Selensky described the security agreement signed between the USA and Ukraine at the summit as an important step towards NATO membership for his country. The agreement "states that the US supports Ukraine's future membership in NATO and recognizes that our security agreement is a bridge to Ukraine's NATO membership".
In a telephone conversation, China's head of state Xi Jinping also promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi that he would not sell weapons to Russia. "He gave me his word," explained Selenskyj.
"I spoke to the Chinese head of state on the phone. He said that he will not sell weapons to Russia. We'll see," said the Ukrainian president.
Bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and the USA
The USA and Ukraine had signed a ten-year bilateral security agreement at the summit shortly beforehand. The agreement obliges Washington to train the Ukrainian army, supply defense equipment, conduct joint exercises and cooperate in the defense industry - but not to deploy US forces. Kiev had previously concluded bilateral agreements with Germany, France, Spain and the UK, among others.
As expected, the agreement does not contain any commitments to deploy American armed forces for the defense of Ukraine. Biden has always categorically ruled this out - despite recent appeals by French President Emmanuel Macron to send military trainers there. According to the US government, the aim is rather to enable Ukraine to continue to defend itself. The agreement also makes no commitments to supply specific weapons systems. The US government interpreted the agreement with Kiev as a message to Moscow: that it is committed to continued and longer-term support for Ukraine.
