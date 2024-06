“Rolling Tom” still wants to jump on the Paris train

What it will look like in reality is unclear. In the 100 and 400 meters, "Rolling Tom" is still a little way off the world's best. "It will take years to get closer step by step and to consolidate more," emphasizes the 47-year-old. However, he recently showed in Notwill (Sz) that he has come closer. "The slight headwind on the back straight cost me some speed. That's why it didn't work out by a hair's breadth," says the man from Anifer, who was only 15 hundredths off the pace. "I'm certainly not burying my head in the sand now. Now it's full steam ahead to the Grand Prix in Paris," where he was runner-up in the 1500 meters last year and would like to do it again in the summer.