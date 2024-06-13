Karting talent Saller
First the world stage, then Formula 4
Christoph Saller is considered a huge talent in the karting scene. The Viennese, who recently took victory in Novi Marof, Croatia, will start in Bruck an der Leitha on Friday, where he hopes to clinch the domestic championship with a win.
After winning the qualifying from pole position, Christoph Saller also won the race - he really stepped on the gas in Novi Marof (Croatia) and scored valuable points in the international and Austrian championships with his triumph. "That was cool, a great experience," said the Viennese karting rookie, who is 16 years old and drives in the Seniors class.
After his recent start at the Euro Trophy in Wackersdorf (D), where he paid a lesson at the premiere, Saller will be attacking in Bruck an der Leitha from Friday. There, the leader of the domestic Rotax RMC championship could secure his ticket for the world final in Sarno (Ita) with a win on Saturday. "I'm in a good mood, I'm having a lot of fun at the moment."
Dad Manfred is also full of anticipation: "To make it to Sarno in the fourth-to-last race would be really special. Le Mans is waiting for us in July." Until then, there is still a lot of (simulator) training to do. Christoph, who is also an avid soccer and Real fan, wants to take the next step in the fall - he plans to enter Formula 4.
