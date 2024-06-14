Olympic hopeful Bontus
Surfer image with beer on the beach no longer plays a role
He has put aside the underdog role, Valentin Bontus is flying to Paris - actually Marseille - as third in the World Championships. In an exclusive Krone.at interview, the kitefoil athlete spoke about his success in Hyeres and his big dream of the Olympics, to which he has long since subordinated his surfing image.
Krone.at: Vali, together with the Austrian Sailing Association, you have set yourself the goal of competing for medals in Los Angeles in 2028. Now you're flying to Paris/Marseille in third place at the World Championships. Was the plan bad or were you too good?
Bontus: That's a good question (laughs). In classic sailing classes, it's difficult to get to the top of the world in such a short time. However, as kitesurfing is still a young sport and I do have a history with kitesurfing, it was probably easier for me to fight my way to the top. Of course, I always had the 2024 Games in mind and simply wanted to gain experience in Paris. The fact that I'm now competing for medals was never the plan, but now we're here. I have a bronze medal from the World Championships in my luggage and I want to win another medal in Paris. It's by no means the case that we're saying 2028 is the goal, we're resting now.
The fact that you are competing as a Formula kite racer at all is to a certain extent due to an injury ...
In 2020, I tore my cruciate and medial ligaments, and back then I only really went out on the water in freestyle and big air. The injury was the end of the story, however, and ultimately it led to where I am today, which in a way is the biggest blessing. It shows me that everything happens for a special reason. I got in touch with the sailing association, who of course had no idea who I was at first. Over time, however, the first results came and with them the incredibly valuable support.
The World Championships off Hyeres were only a few weeks ago - how long did you get to celebrate your medal, when was the Olympics on the agenda again?
When a World Championships takes place so close to the Games, it's naturally difficult and I don't have much time to realize all that. We immediately had to turn our focus back to Paris. The World Championships were of course something special, but the Games remain our peak event. After Hyeres, our plan went straight back to being structured, with our eyes always on the Olympics. Of course I enjoyed the medal, that was super cool, but I think it would have been a bit more relaxed without the Olympic Games.
Since this year at the latest, you've been one of the favorites for an Olympic medal, and now hardly anyone ascribes you an - often perhaps stress-free - underdog role. Does that increase the pressure?
The plan remains to be at our peak in 2028, I still have little to lose. But of course, after the bronze medal at the World Championships, I'm the medal favorite - at least that's what the media says. I'm not putting much pressure on myself. I know that I'm fast and can always fight for a medal. If I just do my thing, it shouldn't go completely wrong. I am confident that I will achieve a good result, whether I end up with a medal or not depends on a few factors. The pressure comes from the others, I try to let it all pass me by a bit.
I don't put much pressure on myself. I know that I'm fast and can always fight for a medal.
Valentin Bontus
Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH
You are already familiarizing yourself with the surroundings and are currently getting used to the wind and weather in Marseille. What's the plan until the Olympic starting shot?
The aim is for us to develop a routine here in Marseille, to feel comfortable - whether on the water or on land. I know which store is where, which restaurant is where. With all the hustle and bustle, it's nice when everything is well organized. However, I'll be home again before the games and the off-time with my girlfriend in the mountains will also do me a lot of good. It's really important to me to see something other than waves and the sea.
How does the Olympic competition work?
20 countries have qualified for the Games, with each nation sending one athlete to the competition. In up to 16 races over four days, I compete for points alongside my 19 opponents, with the best athlete having the fewest points at the end. On the last day, the top 10 athletes move on to the Medal Series, where it's down to the wire and we compete for the medals in the semi-finals and finals.
You've been kiting since you were a child. What would ten-year-old Valentin say if you told him that he would one day ride to the Olympic Games in third place at the World Championships?
He wouldn't believe it (laughs). Back then I was only interested in freestyle and cool jumps, foil racers were always the bourgeoisie in my eyes. I would probably have replied: 'Yes, exactly, now I'm going to be one of those bourgeois ...' I could never have imagined it back then.
Even as a child, Bontus took to the water with his kite and board ...
Chilling out on the beach and a cozy beer after the session ... An image that is often attributed to surfers. How much surfer style does competitive sport still allow you?
Almost none, unfortunately. If you want to be at the front and win, you can't go out drinking beer and partying in the evening and then get out of bed at twelve o'clock the next day and go out on the water at some point. That's just not possible. We have a meeting before we go on the water, we have a meeting after the water. We have weather meetings in the morning, plus sessions in the gym and cycling out after the sessions. A cold beer on the beach is no longer an option. After all, I don't just want to be there because I enjoy it, I want to win!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.