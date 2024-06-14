Surfer image with beer on the beach no longer plays a role

Krone.at: Vali, together with the Austrian Sailing Association, you have set yourself the goal of competing for medals in Los Angeles in 2028. Now you're flying to Paris/Marseille in third place at the World Championships. Was the plan bad or were you too good?

Bontus: That's a good question (laughs). In classic sailing classes, it's difficult to get to the top of the world in such a short time. However, as kitesurfing is still a young sport and I do have a history with kitesurfing, it was probably easier for me to fight my way to the top. Of course, I always had the 2024 Games in mind and simply wanted to gain experience in Paris. The fact that I'm now competing for medals was never the plan, but now we're here. I have a bronze medal from the World Championships in my luggage and I want to win another medal in Paris. It's by no means the case that we're saying 2028 is the goal, we're resting now.