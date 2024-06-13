Vasiliki Alexandri wins the next gold medal

The two-time sixth-place finisher at this year's World Championships in Doha was also the favorite going into the second title decision of these championships, where her nerves held. With 257.4959 points, Alexandri came out on top, as in the technical freestyle - but quite narrowly - ahead of Germany's Klara Bleyer (253.4742) and the Netherlands' Marloes Steenbeek (238.1667). It was the end of a successful season for triplet sister Vasiliki, who won a World Cup in Paris at the beginning of May. However, the solo competition is not an Olympic event.