Only the KPÖ is taboo
Drexler leaves the door open to the FPÖ in the state
Styrian Governor Christopher Drexler makes it clear in the ZiB2 interview: only the KPÖ is out of the question as a partner for his ÖVP.
How? Governor Christopher Drexler is now not only ruling out a coalition between his ÖVP and the Kickl-FPÖ in the federal government, but also one with the blue party under Mario Kunasek? This was reported in a regional daily newspaper on Wednesday, which stated: "In Styria, the FPÖ is out of the question for him as a partner, emphasized the governor." They were referring to Drexler's appearance on ZiB2 the previous evening. But someone didn't listen properly. Or the wish was father to the thought
Only a coalition with the KPÖ is out of the question
Because Drexler had only ruled out a coalition with the KPÖ, otherwise he could "actually go with any other party". Logically, Drexler will be careful not to slam the door on the FPÖ, especially on FPÖ voters.
In the ZiB interview, the governor was also asked about his poor poll ratings (Drexler: "I don't want to win polls in the spring, but elections in the fall.") and the Styrian election date - now that the date for the National Council election has been fixed. The latter is expected to take place on September 29. For Styria, the date is expected to be November 24, and this is to be discussed between Drexler and SPÖ leader Anton Lang next week - surprises cannot be ruled out.
Choice between plague and cholera
Drexler and Lang have to weigh up how much the National Council elections will help or harm them - the proverbial choice "between plague and cholera". There is speculation in the SPÖ that if the federal SPÖ loses, its unpopular leader Andreas Babler could be history.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.