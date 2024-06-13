Deutschfeistritz: “We all stick together”

Many Styrians affected by the severe storms are at their wits' end and are faced with the proverbial ruins of their existence. Even in Deutschfeistritz in the north of the provincial capital, normality is still a long way off. "It's simply madness what has happened. The clean-up work won't be finished for a long time yet," says Mayor Michael Viertler (ÖVP), who is himself one of the flood victims, expressing his dismay.