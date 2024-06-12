"Difficult situation"
Nehammer “appalled” by TV debate after election
The National Council elections will take place on September 29. What lessons Chancellor Karl Nehammer is taking away from the EU election campaign.
36 hours after the surprising election result, ÖVP leader Nehammer still seems relaxed. But after the election campaign is before the election campaign - because the next major election date is coming up on September 29. On Wednesday, the government will decide on the National Council election date in the Council of Ministers.
"We are only the second government after the Werner Faymann 1 cabinet to serve out the five years, although many did not believe that at the beginning when I became chancellor," said Nehammer in the "Krone" interview.
Housing package, cold progression
The coalition does not want to switch to election campaign mode just yet. "We are currently working on the final implementation of the housing package, and then the last third of the abolition of cold progression will be negotiated," says Nehammer. Last year, the final third was used to relieve families and child poverty. The Chancellor has also promised additional funds from the disaster fund if they are needed for the victims of the storms.
Nehammer described himself as a "learner" at the start of his chancellorship. What has he learned from the EU election campaign for the next four months? Nehammer describes "growing into" this office as a process. "Mark Rutte from the Netherlands told me that from the second year in office, you really are. You have to learn that there are many opinions on how to solve a problem, and then you have to choose an expert opinion and take responsibility. The longer you are in office, the quicker these deductions and decisions become," says Nehammer.
Society in a "difficult state"
He believes that society is in a very "difficult state". Nehammer sees a "fragmentation of society and wants to prevent division". The ÖVP leader was "appalled by the first round of discussions between the leading candidates on election night. The mutual insults repel people." He wants to set a counterpoint in the election campaign.
Learning effect number 3: Nehammer wants to show that he has understood where the fears are and where "people are feeling the pinch". In the fight against illegal migration, he is accused of being the blacksmith and the FPÖ the blacksmith. "Only those who bear political responsibility can be the blacksmith, because the government also acts and doesn't just talk about it. That's why I don't understand this attribution."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
