Nehammer “appalled” by TV debate after election

Nehammer described himself as a "learner" at the start of his chancellorship. What has he learned from the EU election campaign for the next four months? Nehammer describes "growing into" this office as a process. "Mark Rutte from the Netherlands told me that from the second year in office, you really are. You have to learn that there are many opinions on how to solve a problem, and then you have to choose an expert opinion and take responsibility. The longer you are in office, the quicker these deductions and decisions become," says Nehammer.