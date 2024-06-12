28 years in prison for murder of reporter de Vries

Shot down in the middle of Amsterdam

The prominent TV reporter was gunned down in the middle of Amsterdam in the summer of 2021 at the age of 64. He later succumbed to his serious injuries. The crime shocked the country. Two main suspects were arrested immediately after the crime. They were the shooter Delano G. (24) and the driver of the getaway car, Kamil E. (38). Both have now been sentenced to 28 years in prison.