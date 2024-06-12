Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Verdict in Amsterdam

28 years in prison for murder of reporter de Vries

Nachrichten
12.06.2024 13:13

Three men have been found guilty of the murder of Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries and sentenced to long prison terms of up to 28 years. Almost three years after the murder in Amsterdam, the judges on Wednesday also sentenced four other defendants to prison terms of up to 14 years for aiding and abetting. Two defendants were acquitted.

comment0 Kommentare

For the judges, the guilt of the three main defendants was proven beyond doubt. They had no respect for human life, said the judges in the heavily guarded high-security court in Amsterdam. The public prosecutor's office had demanded life imprisonment.

Shot down in the middle of Amsterdam
The prominent TV reporter was gunned down in the middle of Amsterdam in the summer of 2021 at the age of 64. He later succumbed to his serious injuries. The crime shocked the country. Two main suspects were arrested immediately after the crime. They were the shooter Delano G. (24) and the driver of the getaway car, Kamil E. (38). Both have now been sentenced to 28 years in prison.

The third main perpetrator, Krystian M. (29), is considered a "murder broker" and was sentenced to 26 years in prison. Only M. had admitted complicity and apologized to the victim's relatives.

The defendants also invoked their right to remain silent and refused to testify. Like the prosecution, they can appeal against the verdicts.

Connection to notorious drug gang
According to the prosecution, the drug gang of notorious criminal Ridouan Taghi was responsible for the murder. De Vries was a confidant of the key witness who had testified in a major criminal trial against Taghi and his accomplices. Previously, the brother and the defense lawyer of the key witness had already been murdered. However, there is no evidence of the Taghi gang's responsibility. Taghi was sentenced to life imprisonment in February, but for other murders.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf