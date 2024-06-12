Secure cheap solar power at the best price

The best thing about it: as a customer, you play a key role in the energy transition because you produce your own electricity - and it is extremely sustainable and affordable. "Sustainability and climate protection are key future issues for us, for which we are laying the foundations in the here and now. As one of the country's largest lenders, it is particularly important for us to channel the flow of money into forward-looking and climate-friendly activities and initiatives. We therefore help companies and private households to position themselves in a sustainable and climate-friendly way. Because we can all do something for the environment," Zadrazil continues.