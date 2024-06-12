Save and benefit
Secure cheap solar power at the best price
Green financing has never been as easy and affordable as it is now. Your own photovoltaic system doesn't have to wait any longer, because UniCredit Bank Austria in cooperation with "Krone Sonne" offers an attractive "solar power" financing package that will certainly reduce your energy costs.
Would you like to help shape the green turnaround, but don't want to invest a lot of money? The photovoltaic green trend is making waves, especially on Austria's roofs! With solar power produced in-house by "Krone Sonne", attractive financing is waiting for you that will make your eco-heart beat faster.
UniCredit Bank Austria is proving to be a strong financing partner and has made green solar power a project close to its heart. In order to facilitate the financing of photovoltaic systems on Austria's roofs, both industry leaders are working closely together to set a sustainable course for a green future.
Photovoltaics is booming on Austria's rooftops
The environmental measures of the cooperation partners are already bearing fruit on a groundbreaking scale: "We are proud that we have now financed around a third of the "Krone Sonne" PV systems on Austria's roofs," says Robert Zadrazil, CEO of Bank Austria. An ecological mission statement and reliability characterize the renowned banking institution, because the visionary company knows that green energy is not only sustainable, it also makes people independent and is far more lucrative - especially in times of socio-political debates about fossil dependencies.
As one of the country's largest lenders, it is particularly important for us to channel the flow of money into promising and climate-friendly activities and initiatives. We therefore help companies and private households to position themselves in a sustainable and climate-friendly way. Because we can all do something for the environment.
Vorstandsvorsitzender der Bank Austria Robert Zadrazil
The best thing about it: as a customer, you play a key role in the energy transition because you produce your own electricity - and it is extremely sustainable and affordable. "Sustainability and climate protection are key future issues for us, for which we are laying the foundations in the here and now. As one of the country's largest lenders, it is particularly important for us to channel the flow of money into forward-looking and climate-friendly activities and initiatives. We therefore help companies and private households to position themselves in a sustainable and climate-friendly way. Because we can all do something for the environment," Zadrazil continues.
The all-in-sun solution for every budget
Installing your own photovoltaic system has never been so easy - and it also helps to finance pioneering and sustainable projects. Because the efforts of Bank Austria's simple handling show: "The GoGreen account is the most frequently chosen account model at Bank Austria. With every euro in the GoGreen accounts, we finance sustainable projects such as wind, solar and hydroelectric power, energy-efficient buildings and environmentally friendly transportation. With around 760 million euros in GoGreen accounts, this alone gives us considerable leverage."
Your benefits
- "Krone Sonne" all-in-sun solution for every budget and every requirement
- Financing of your own PV system with proven financing partner UniCredit Bank Austria
- Krone Sonne All-in-Sun solution in attractive monthly installments, while enjoying savings from the very first month
- Maximum simplicity - uncomplicated and fast order processing
The attractive financing conditions with a fixed debit interest rate don't have to wait any longer. What do you need to do now as an eco-pioneer? The application is simple and straightforward - either by opening a "24You" Internet banking account, in person at a branch or by opening an account. Because sometimes it can be easy: the "Krone Sonne" All-in-Sun solution offers a solution for every budget, because the installments are paid monthly - with savings to be enjoyed from the first month.
Eco-pioneer project through strong partnerships
The close cooperation between UniCredit Bank Austria, "Krone Sonne" and the customers is regarded as an eco-pioneer project in the industry and demonstrates transparency and reliability in driving forward the solar power offensive. The cooperation is essential in order to actively shape the energy transition and offer customers an "all-round carefree package", enabling them to obtain green energy quickly and cheaply.
Our final appeal to all Krone readers: Take action in your own area of life to protect natural paradises and preserve the environment. And what better way to do this than with "solar power" from your own roof? Nature will thank us for it.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.