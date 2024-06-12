EU warning from Brussels
Illegal streaming of European Championship matches harms sport!
Ahead of the upcoming major sporting events such as the European Football Championships in Germany and the Summer Olympics in France, the EU has warned against brand piracy in sporting goods and illegal sports streaming services.
According to a study published by the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) on Wednesday, this causes millions of euros in damage to rights holders and manufacturers in the EU every year.
"Fair play is essential - also for viewers at home"
However, sport is also harmed as it is deprived of funds as a result. The EUIPO, based in Alicante, Spain, therefore launched the "Play Fair" campaign - an appeal to fans to only watch official broadcasts and stick to authorized merchandise. "We are all looking forward to a summer full of exciting competitions, and fair play is essential - both for the players on the pitch and for the spectators at home," said EUIPO Executive Director João Negrão.
The study on consumer attitudes and behavior in the EU with regard to intellectual property paints a picture of an industry that suffers from cheating and fraud. Twelve percent of people in the EU have watched or streamed sports content from illegal sources. In the 15 to 24 age group, as many as 27% admitted to having watched sports broadcasts on illegal online channels. Bulgarian young people took the cake here with 47%.
Counterfeit sporting goods also cause European manufacturers an estimated annual loss of 850 million euros - eleven percent of the industry's turnover. This figure does not include sportswear such as soccer shirts and sports shoes, which make up a large proportion of counterfeit clothing, the total value of which in Europe is estimated at twelve billion euros annually.
