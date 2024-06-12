Illegal streaming of European Championship matches harms sport!

"Fair play is essential - also for viewers at home"

However, sport is also harmed as it is deprived of funds as a result. The EUIPO, based in Alicante, Spain, therefore launched the "Play Fair" campaign - an appeal to fans to only watch official broadcasts and stick to authorized merchandise. "We are all looking forward to a summer full of exciting competitions, and fair play is essential - both for the players on the pitch and for the spectators at home," said EUIPO Executive Director João Negrão.