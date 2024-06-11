Supreme Court strengthens the rights of shitstorm victims

Police officer did not take part in official act

In fact, the police officer pictured had only been part of a police cordon and had not taken part in the official act against the 82-year-old. The person concerned sued several Facebook users who had not checked the truthfulness of the original post under their real names, shared it and made disparaging remarks about him. The officer felt that the accusation that he had used police violence was degrading and shameful, as he had to justify himself to friends and even a superior.