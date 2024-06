Vasiliki Alexandri confidently wins gold at the European Championships

It was the third European Championship medal in the career of Alexandri, who has been a naturalized citizen for ten years, after she won bronze twice in Rome in August 2022 according to the old scoring criteria. At last year's World Championships in Fukuoka, she had set her career highlights to date with two silver medals. This year, she had to settle for sixth place twice at the World Championships in Qatar. In the current season, the European Championship triumph was her second success after winning the technical competition at the Paris World Cup.