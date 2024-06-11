Mega room in Leipzig
Offside, VAR and boards – all new at the European Championships
Controversial decisions will be scrutinized in an exhibition hall in Leipzig at the European Football Championship, which begins on Friday. The three video assistant referees (VAR) will have around 40 cameras per match at their disposal. Semi-automatic offside technology° will be tested for the first time
Two referees sit in the room, which is around 36 square meters in size, with another standing to keep an overview. There are also numerous technicians in the booth with 13 large monitors.
90 hours before each match, there is a technical check with the referees in the respective stadiums. The semi-automatic offside technology is new. It should help to drastically reduce the time needed to decide on offside positions for goals. There has been repeated criticism from coaches that these scenes in particular take too long to analyze.
Virtual boards
In addition to four VAR rooms, the Football Tech Hub at the Leipziger Messe also has three other video rooms and a so-called tracking room. This is used to collect positional data on players and the ball.
For the first time at a European Championship, technology will be used to generate virtual boards. This means that specific perimeter advertising can be played in each country. "You see something different in the stadium than the TV viewers," said a spokesperson for the European Football Union UEFA.
Five billion viewers
UEFA is producing the worldwide TV signal for the European Championship from the International Broadcasting Center, of which the Tech Hub is a part. An average of 100 million viewers are expected per match. "That's around five billion in the end, which is on a par with the World Cup," said the spokesperson. 400 people are responsible for the world signal.
As in the past, controversial scenes will not be shown. "Everything that is interesting for the course of the game will be shown," said the spokesperson. "We don't want to encourage things like Bengalos or streakers and will therefore not show them."
