“Women are judged and evaluated more harshly”

"Women don't have it easy in politics"

What stands out: From the President of the Commission downwards and across all camps, female politicians have been successful. Although women often have a much harder time in politics than their male colleagues. In Germany, Alice Weidel from the AfD and Sahra Wagenknecht's party were able to score points. In Brussels, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen celebrated the victory of her conservative party family. In France, Marine Le Pen was beaming, while Giorgia Meloni enjoyed a strong result in Italy. "Especially when it comes to tough issues, such as migration or security, you are judged and evaluated more than men," says ÖVP politician Laura Sachslehner.