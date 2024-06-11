Sentenced by court
Hunter Biden sentenced in court
Hunter Biden was convicted of illegal gun possession in a court in the US state of Delaware on Tuesday. The son of US President Joe Biden had made false statements when buying a gun in 2018 and concealed his drug addiction. As a drug user, the possession of weapons is prohibited.
In the first trial in US history against the child of a sitting president, the jury reportedly found the 54-year-old guilty on all three counts. One of the charges relates to the brief possession of the revolver in 2018 - which was prohibited for Hunter Biden as a user of illegal drugs at the time. On the other two counts, he was found guilty of lying about his drug use when filling out a document to purchase the gun.
The sentence will be announced at a later date. Theoretically, he could face up to 25 years in prison. However, it is unclear to what extent the judge in this case would go as far as the sentence, as he has no previous convictions. Often there is no prison sentence at all in comparable cases.
President does not want to pardon son
The guilty verdict comes at a very inconvenient time for the election campaigning president. Last week, he announced that he would not pardon his son in the event of a conviction. This statement contrasts with the behavior of his predecessor Donald Trump. The Republican presidential candidate has indicated that he wants to reverse sentences if he wins the election.
Waiting for sentencing for Trump
In New York - where he has already been found guilty of illegal campaign financing - he would not be able to do so, however, as it is not a federal case. The sentence has yet to be announced. In the worst case scenario, Trump could face up to four years in prison. However, it is more likely that the sentence will be suspended or that he will have to pay a fine.
