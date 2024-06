Salzburg mayors get more money again

Good news for the local mayors! In today's committee meeting of the Salzburg state parliament, the new remuneration law will be passed. Following the approximately ten percent inflation adjustment at the beginning of the year, mayors will receive a further five percent increase from July 1. This means that a mayor in a municipality with fewer than 2000 inhabitants will earn 5897.50 euros gross. In the highest category for towns with over 13,000 inhabitants, it will be 10,567.80 euros. Additional costs for the state per year: 644,000 euros. Incidentally, the highest earner is the new head of the city Bernhard Auinger (SPÖ). He has a gross salary of 18,400 euros, which is more than Deputy Governor Marlene Svazek (FPÖ). The front runner remains VP Governor Wilfried Haslauer .