Criticism of the government
“You look in vain for goals, figures and a time horizon”
Liste Fritz has taken a closer look at the coalition program of the City of Innsbruck. For them, it is far too vague and unspecific. Party leader GR Andrea Haselwanter-Schneider sees above all many declarations of intent and repetitions.
Liste Fritz now has two municipal councillors in Innsbruck: Tom Mayer and Andrea Haselwanter-Schneider. And it has begun its opposition work, taking a close look at the coalition agreement, known as the "Future Contract". "Well-intentioned is not always good," Haselwanter-Schneider begins her criticism: she sees many declarations of intent and repetitions. In the 96-page program, for example, she found the word "commit" 24 times and "commitment" 21 times, 60 times something is supported, 21 times something is examined and 20 times something is pushed.
My personal highlight in this program are the doggie bags that you want to optimize. Are they too big, too small? What is being optimized here?
Andrea Haselwanter-Schneider
"Submitting applications is like an act of state"
"A lot of things are very vague," says Haselwanter-Schneider. She also found "optimize" or "optimization" 26 times: "My personal highlight in this programme are the dog bags that you want to optimize. Are they too big, too small? What is being optimized here?" she asks herself. All in all, Liste Fritz would like to see more concrete goals and formulated ways to achieve them.
Focus on opposition work
In any case, they want to continue their constructive opposition work, even if they see hurdles: "The mayor wanted to involve everyone, but introducing an opposition motion to the municipal council is almost like an act of state." Specifically, the agreement states: "In any case, the coalition partners are committed to treating opposition motions that do not contradict the agreement favorably."
This is not enough for Liste Fritz. The non-official city councillors are also criticized: "They cost us 300,000 euros in six years!"
