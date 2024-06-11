Olympic hopeful: “I have the right to play poker too”

What does your program look like at the Olympics?

I will be competing in the omnium, a small multi-discipline event with four disciplines. It starts with a scratch. The aim is to finish first and collect the most points. This is followed by the speed race. There are a total of 36 scoring sprints, i.e. one every lap. Whoever has the most points wins the discipline. In other words, you have to decide when to use your strength or save it, because of course you can't win all 36 sprints. This is followed by the elimination race, where one of the 22 riders is eliminated every 30 seconds. This is very stressful for us riders. In these three disciplines, you collect points for each position, which you then use to start the final points race. That's another 25 kilometers with ten classification sprints and that's where the final battle for places takes place. It is still possible to correct one or two places, but the classification will not be changed to any great extent. Because if you were bad in the first competitions, you can't win any more with a good points race. The point is that you have to be relatively consistent in all competitions.