New drug mixtures make consumption more dangerous

Narcotics come mainly by sea

"The European drug market is fast-moving and volatile, fueling violence and corruption," said Ylva Johannson, Member of the European Commission responsible for Home Affairs. Drugs come mainly via the ports. The European Ports Alliance was founded to combat this. The Chairman of the EMCDDA's Management Board, Franz Pietsch, pointed out that the latest drugs report was also the last one to be published by the EMCDDA before it becomes the European Union's drugs agency next month. In its new form, it will continue to be of great benefit in combating the causes and consequences of drug use.