Teach For Austria
Elementary school receive support
The shortage of teachers requires great efforts: The city is expanding the Teach For Austria program. From the 2025/26 school year, a total of 25 fellows will provide support in the classrooms. The focus is on schools with children from socially disadvantaged families.
The shortage of teachers is accelerating once again due to the influx of families. This makes lateral entrants all the more important. The city is currently supporting "Teach For Austria" in setting up the new program for primary schools with funding of around 120,000 euros. The educational initiative has been running successfully at Viennese secondary schools and kindergartens for 12 years. A gap will be closed with elementary school from the 2024/25 school year. In the first two years, it is planned to deploy 25 Fellows Fellows in 20 Viennese all-day elementary school with a high density of children from socially disadvantaged families. In Vienna, over 50 percent of schools fall into this category.
Career changers are to be placed on an equal footing with trained teachers
Initially, they will be in the classroom with a second teacher, but soon they will have their own class and be regarded as fully-fledged teachers. However, there will be a reduction in salary. "I would like to change that, but it would require a change at federal level," says education councillor Christoph Wiederkehr (Neos). In a four-month intensive training course, they should learn the necessary skills, especially pedagogical skills. The selection process at Teach For Austria is strict and takes time, which is why the training won't start until the school year after next.
We urgently need teaching staff at elementary school. Initiatives such as "Teach For Austria" are a great support here. We are focusing in particular on socially disadvantaged locations.
Bildungsstadtrat Christoph Wiederkehr
Bild: Lukas Zimmer
So the staff shortage in the fall won't solve that. How are things looking at the moment? "So far, there are more applications than vacancies, but that doesn't mean that all of them are suitable. In any case, there will be another application window in the summer. Everything is still open until the fall," says Wiederkehr.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.