Elementary school receive support

Career changers are to be placed on an equal footing with trained teachers

Initially, they will be in the classroom with a second teacher, but soon they will have their own class and be regarded as fully-fledged teachers. However, there will be a reduction in salary. "I would like to change that, but it would require a change at federal level," says education councillor Christoph Wiederkehr (Neos). In a four-month intensive training course, they should learn the necessary skills, especially pedagogical skills. The selection process at Teach For Austria is strict and takes time, which is why the training won't start until the school year after next.