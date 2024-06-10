What has happened in 50 years of the Menüwirt

The beginning was extremely difficult. "Loans with astronomical interest rates of up to 13 percent were called in during the construction phase, and construction of the restaurant even stood still for two years. The cuckoo was already pecking almost everywhere, even on the coffee machine," says Richler, who nevertheless managed to turn his restaurant into a successful business with a lot of hard work and willpower, where the wishes of the guests always had and still have top priority. For example, the very first menu from 1975 featured an oxtail soup as well as Hawaiian toast.