Policewoman attacked by beggar in Vienna city center

After the 41-year-old had caused a commotion in Babenbergerstraße shortly before 10 a.m. on Sunday, the man was caught and arrested in the Getreidemarkt area. A female officer was injured during his escape attempt. She was kicked and punched several times.

Had a folding knife with him

"During the subsequent identity check, it was established that the man had a valid arrest warrant under immigration law", police spokeswoman Barbara Gass also announced on Monday. A folding knife was seized from the man. In addition, the 42-year-old denied attacking the officer during questioning.