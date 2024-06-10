Tyrol: Rural youth sang xenophobic slogans

The chairman of the Landjugend, Christoph Pirnbacher, regretted the incident and said that he had had no means of dealing with it. "But what should we have done, the hall was full to bursting," he told "TT", adding: "That's not on, we have to talk about it seriously today. I am shocked." This is "not our idea of society and community." The idea of stopping the song had not occurred to anyone. "Besides, the song is not banned," Pirnbacher noted.