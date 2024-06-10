In the Zillertal
Tyrol: Rural youth sang xenophobic slogans
On Friday, xenophobic slogans were apparently sung to the song "L'amour toujours" by Gigi D'Agostino at a party organized by the Landjugend Uderns youth group in the Tyrolean Zillertal. According to a Meiden report, half the audience chanted "Germany to the Germans" and "Foreigners out".
The chairman of the Landjugend, Christoph Pirnbacher, regretted the incident and said that he had had no means of dealing with it. "But what should we have done, the hall was full to bursting," he told "TT", adding: "That's not on, we have to talk about it seriously today. I am shocked." This is "not our idea of society and community." The idea of stopping the song had not occurred to anyone. "Besides, the song is not banned," Pirnbacher noted.
Party guest who complained was taken out of the hall
One party guest told the daily newspaper that he had complained about what was happening at the bar. He was then taken out of the room. Prior to this, some had shouted "Nazis out". At the end of May, a video recorded on the German vacation island of Sylt caused a stir. Young party guests had sung the same slogans to D'Agostino's song as they did in Zillertal. Incidents were also reported from other federal states in Austria and Germany.
